scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Top news

Bangladeshi smuggler killed along India-Bangladesh border in WB: BSF

The man was killed by a BSF party near the Gopalpur post of the border force in Malda district of the state on Saturday evening, they said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | September 6, 2020 2:46:09 pm
Bangladeshi smuggler, smuggler killed along India-Bangaldesh border, Bangladeshi smuggler killed, India news, Indian ExpressAt least 75 bottles of the cough syrup have been seized from his possession, the officials said.

A Bangladeshi smuggler has been shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

The man was killed by a BSF party near the Gopalpur post of the border force in Malda district of the state on Saturday evening, they said.

He was trying to smuggle Phensedyl bottles. At least 75 bottles of the cough syrup have been seized from his possession, the officials said.

Phensedyl is codeine-based cough syrup and abused as an intoxicant in the neighbouring country that follows liquor prohibition. It is abused by youngsters and is “consumed in large quantity against the recommended small dose to get a kick”, according to a recent BSF report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 06: Latest News

Advertisement