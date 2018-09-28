Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mathura

While 12 immigrants were living without an identity proof, one had a bogus Aadhaar card bearing address of Jatora village, the SSP said.

By: PTI | Mathura | Published: September 28, 2018 3:23:47 pm
According to Kumar, station house officers of all police stations have been instructed to intensify the search against illegal migrants. (Image used for representational purpose)

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, were arrested Friday in a village near Mathura, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed them on Monday from Jatora village in the district, Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said, adding they were living in the village for the last two years. They were three men, five women and five children.

While 12 immigrants were living without an identity proof, one had a bogus Aadhaar card bearing address of Jatora village, the SSP said.

According to Kumar, station house officers of all police stations have been instructed to intensify the search against illegal migrants.

