Bangladeshi migrants: Won’t let any illegal stay, will expel one by one, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras) Amit Shah in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

BJP PRESIDENT Amit Shah said Tuesday that the Government will identify all illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in India and expel them, one by one — “chun chun kar nikalenge”.

Addressing party workers in Jaipur, Shah also said that the BJP would win every election, even if there were attempts by the Opposition to revive issues such as the killing of Mohammed Akhlaq over suspicion of consuming beef or the return of awards by authors citing a climate of intolerance.

“When Akhlaq happened, we won. We won when award wapsi happened. If they do something else now, too, we will win,” Shah said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress over the NRC, Shah said: “Arrey, aapko jitna virodh karna hai woh karo, Bharatiya Janata Party ka sankalp hai, ek bhi Bangladeshi ghuspethiya desh mein rehne nahi denge, chun chun kar nikal denge (You oppose it as much you want, but the BJP’s vision is that we won’t let even one Bangladeshi infiltrator stay in the country…We will single them out, one by one, and expel them).”

READ | Amit Shah praises Assam NRC effort, stresses support to Citizenship Bill

Later in the evening, addressing a gathering of senior party leaders and residents, Shah said that the BJP government will not go back on the issue of NRC.

“Humne firm nirnay liya hai. NRC mein se Bharatiya Janata Party wapas nahi jayegi. Aur chun chun kar sabko wo soochi mein dalkar, isko ingit karne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party karegi (We have taken a firm decision that the BJP will not go back on the NRC. And after singling them out, we will put them on the list so that they can be identified),” said Shah.

During his speech, Shah also launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue of the During his speech, Shah also launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue of the national register of citizens (NRC). (PTI file photo)

Earlier, accusing the Congress of caring only for its votebank, Shah said: “They speak of human rights… Isn’t there a concern about the security of the country? Hundreds of terrorists infiltrate into the country and plan bomb blasts. Many such incidents happened in your regime.”

READ | We will win all elections despite Akhlaq, award wapsi: Amit Shah

Shah said the Congress had adapted “a new way to save Bangladeshis”. “Congress party ne naya tarika chuna hai Bangladeshiyon ko bachane ke liye, ‘inko nikaloge to Hinduon ka kya hoga’? Arrey bhai, aapko hamein sikhane ki zarurat nahin hai (The Congress has devised a new way of saving Bangladeshis, saying that if they are driven out of the country, what will happen to the Hindus there? Brother, you don’t need to teach us),” Shah said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the Citizen Amendment Bill 2016, in which we have decided that all Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain people coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh are not infiltrators, they are asylum seekers, our brothers, and we will grant them citizenship,” he said.

Shah also targeted the Opposition while referring to his party’s winning run in a number of state elections since coming to power at the Centre in 2014.

With the 2019 Lok Sabha polls round the corner, Shah said: “Kabhi chunaav hota hai, Akhlaq ki baat aa hi jaati hai. Kabhi chunaav hota hai, award wapsi aa gayi. Abhi bhi yahan chunaav hai, nayi nayi batein ayengi… Akhlaq hua tab bhi jeete the, award wapsi hui tab bhi jeete the, ab kuch karenge toh bhi jeetenge. Bharatiya Janata Party ka karyakarta vijay ke liye dridh nischit hai (Whenever there are elections, the subject of Akhlaq comes up. Whenever there are elections, talk of award wapasi comes up. Now again, there are elections, and new topics will come… When Akhlaq happened, we won. We won when award wapasi happened. If they do something else now, too, we will win. BJP’s workers are certain of victory).”

Shah was referring to the killing in September 2015 of 50-year-old Akhlaq in UP’s Dadri over suspicion that he possessed beef; the “award wapasi” debate followed.

The BJP chief, meanwhile, raised the surgical strikes that followed the terrorist attack in Uri in 2016, adding that within 10 days of the attack, the Indian government “avenged the martyred soldiers”.

“Aur yeh Congress party, yeh sena ke jawanon ki veerta ko khoon ki dalali kehte hai… Sharam aani chahiye Rahul Gandhi ko (And this Congress party, they term the bravery of jawans as a trade-off of blood…Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed),” Shah said.

The surgical strikes also got India included in the elite league of countries such as America and Israel who “have the power to avenge attacks on their army”, he said.

Referring to the Rajasthan polls, Shah said the party has to reach out to every village in the state. “Show them the photo of Modiji, tell them about the work that has been done for farmers, remind them about support price, tell the poor about the work that has been done…Talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators, surgical strikes, Bharat Gaurav (national pride) and in the end, say, ‘Do come to vote’,” said Shah.

The BJP president also referred to his speech at the party’s national executive on Sunday, and reiterated that if the BJP wins in 2019, it will remain in power for the next 50 years.

In the evening, Shah also spoke on the recent arrests of activists accused of Naxal links. “Abhi urban Maovadi pakde gaye, urban Maovadi jaise hi pakde gaye, fir se ek baar ‘hai tauba’ ho gaya ki bhai unko bolne ki swatantrata hai. Rahul Gandhiji se lekar saare logon ne inke paksh mein bolna shuru kiya. Ab chup hue na, kyunki kuch sathya saamne aaye hai, jo mein batana chahta hun, ki mortar kharidnewale logon ko swatantrata deni chahiye kya? (Now, urban Maoists were caught and once again there was a big brouhaha that they have freedom of speech. Starting with Rahul Gandhi, everyone started to speak in their favour. Now they are silent because some information has come to the light that I want to say…Should those who buy mortars be given freedom?),” he said.

“Jo aisa ek correspondence karte hai, ki is desh ke pradhan mantri ko nahin maara toh hamara vichardhara fail ho jaega, aise logon ko swatantrata milni chahiye kya? Rajiv Gandhi ke model par kaam karna chahiye? Rajiv Gandhi ke hatya ke model par? (Those who engage in such correspondence that if the Prime Minister of the country is not killed then our ideology will fail, should such people be given freedom? Should we work on the Rajiv Gandhi model? The model of Rajiv Gandhi’s murder?),” Shah said.

Alleging that slogans in favour of dividing the country were made at JNU, Shah said that if any one speaks in favour of dividing the nation, that person will be put behind the bars.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App