Bangladesh PM to visit India for Eden match

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present for the opening day’s play of India’s maiden day-night Test cricket match in Kolkata on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. India is taking on Bangladesh in its first ever pink-ball Test match at the Eden Gardens stadium.

MEA’s official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Hasina will be visiting Kolkata to witness the historic match at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This request was made in view of the historic nature of the first ever day-night Test match to be played on Indian soil, and bearing in mind the special occasion that this represents in Indian sport,” Kumar said at a media briefing.