Amid Sheikh Hasina extradition row, Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman’s India visit likely next week

Tarique Rahman is likely to be in New Delhi between August 23 and 25. He was expected to visit India on Friday. 

Written by: Shubhajit Roy, Divya A
1 min readUpdated: Aug 21, 2026 02:53 PM IST
tarique rahmanBangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman. (AP Photo)
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Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to arrive in India next week, sources told The Indian Express.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader is likely to be in New Delhi between August 23 and 25. He was expected to visit India on Friday.

The visit comes amid the row over ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s extradition from India.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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