Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India from Sept 5 to 8

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will come to India for a State visit from September 5 to September 8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson said on Thursday.

During her visit, Hasina will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on the Prime Minister. She is also likely to visit Ajmer.

While in India, Hasina is expected to award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the Government of Bangladesh, to the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, the Bangladesh government said.

Hasina last visited New Delhi in October 2019.

“In recent years, both sides have sustained a high level of engagement, including at the highest level. The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding,” the MEA said.

The Bangladesh government said that Hasina would lead a high-level delegation which includes a number of ministers, advisers, secretaries and senior government officials.

Representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh would also accompany the Prime Minister during the visit. Hasina is also scheduled to attend a business event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the government added.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is paying this State Visit to India after a long interval of three years since she last visited in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and India as it will open new windows of cooperation between the two friendly countries,” the Bangladesh government said.