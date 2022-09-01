scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India from Sept 5 to 8

During her visit, Hasina will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MEA said.

sheikh hasinaPrime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. (Express photo by Renuka Puri, file)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will come to India for a State visit from September 5 to September 8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson said on Thursday.

During her visit, Hasina will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on the Prime Minister. She is also likely to visit Ajmer.

While in India, Hasina is expected to award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the Government of Bangladesh, to the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, the Bangladesh government said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

Hasina last visited New Delhi in October 2019.

“In recent years, both sides have sustained a high level of engagement, including at the highest level. The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding,” the MEA said.

The Bangladesh government said that Hasina would lead a high-level delegation which includes a number of ministers, advisers, secretaries and senior government officials.

Representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh would also accompany the Prime Minister during the visit. Hasina is also scheduled to attend a business event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the government added.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is paying this State Visit to India after a long interval of three years since she last visited in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and India as it will open new windows of cooperation between the two friendly countries,” the Bangladesh government said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 06:43:24 pm
Next Story

Madhya Pradesh: Seven factory workers attempt suicide in Indore, all stable

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

Twitter now testing ‘Edit Tweet’ with subscribers, here’s what to keep in mind

Twitter now testing ‘Edit Tweet’ with subscribers, here’s what to keep in mind

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement