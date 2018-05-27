Must protect our youth from terror, divisive forces: Sheikh Hasina

CM Mamata Banerjee (left) with Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. (Express photo) CM Mamata Banerjee (left) with Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. (Express photo)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday sought the cooperation of all neighbouring countries in the subcontinent to resolve the issue of influx of Rohingya refugees in the region and save the youth from the clutches of terrorism.

Speaking after receiving a DLitt from Kazi Nazrul University during a special convocation in Asansol area of West Burdwan, she said, “We have to strive towards developing the lives of the people in the sub-continent. Today, Bangladesh is moving forward and we are recognised as a developing country. We have reduced poverty and increased the literacy rate. We have given shelter to about 11 lakh Rohingya refugees on humanitarian grounds. We want this issue to be resolved quickly. We have to protect our youths from the clutches of terrorism and divisive forces. We seek the cooperation of all neighbouring countries in the subcontinent to achieve this.”

The Bangladeshi PM also urged attending students to rise above communalism and uphold the secular fabric of the country.

“A large number of students will complete their studies today and enter professional life. I will make only one request to you — that you should give priority to humanity above everything. You must rise above communalism and look beyond smaller interests. You should treat all humans equally and uphold the secular fabrics of the country,” Hasina said.

Vice-Chancellor Sadhan Chakraborti conferred the honorary degree on Hasina during the event, which was attended among others by state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. Governor and university Chancellor Keshari Nath Tripathi could not attend due to health reasons. However, he sent his speech in a written format to university authorities, which was read out loud by the V-C. The special convocation coincided with the third annual convocation of the university.

Hasina thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for setting up Kazi Nazrul University in 2013 to honour poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

