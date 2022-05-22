scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

Bangladesh minister urges India to protect minorities, says applies to all nations

Moni was addressing a session titled ‘India@2047’ at the India Ideas Conclave, organised by India Foundation, a think-tank working closely with BJP and RSS.

Written by Liz Mathew | Bengaluru |
May 22, 2022 4:00:21 am
Bangladesh, Indian Minorities, Minorities in India, Dipu Moni, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni at the India Ideas Conclave. PTI

Urging India to “protect and guarantee fundamental rights of every citizen”, Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said that “unbiased application of the provisions of the Constitution on freedom of religion and freedom to manage religious affairs” will bring peace and sustainability.

Addressing a conclave in Bengaluru, Moni also called for protection of minorities in India. “It is applicable for all our countries,” she added.

Moni was addressing a session titled ‘India@2047’ at the India Ideas Conclave, organised by India Foundation, a think-tank working closely with BJP and RSS.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Best of Express Premium

A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...Premium
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...
Inside Track: Learnt from a MasterPremium
Inside Track: Learnt from a Master
What Arivu’s fight and faith taught mePremium
What Arivu’s fight and faith taught me
Mehbooba Mufti interview: ‘Of course PDP is going to fight election...Premium
Mehbooba Mufti interview: ‘Of course PDP is going to fight election...
More Premium Stories >>

“For India to emerge as one of the respected global powers, it has to realise the dreams of the founding fathers as enunciated in the Constitution,” Moni said. “Protecting and guaranteeing fundamental rights of citizens can set the stage for India to unleash the potential of its citizens, in particular people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and women from all sections of the society.”

Moni said, “(The) social stratification unique to India will not only deprive the weaker sections but (will) also allow divisive policies and approaches. Stating that protection of interest of minorities of all nature — including minorities with a distinct language and culture — can “help deter tension and avoid sectarian violence”, Moni said “this is applicable for all countries”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement