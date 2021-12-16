BSF played critical role Bangladesh liberation, remains key stakeholder in ‘maitry’: Jaishankar

With sub-regional integration becoming a shared priority in South Asia, the Border Security Force (BSF) will have an increasingly important role in facilitating seamless movement of people and goods between India and Bangladesh while countering security threats, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

The minister also said BSF played a critical role in liberation of Bangladesh and continues to be a key stakeholder in India-Bangladesh “maitry (friendship)”.

Addressing an event organised by BSF to commemorate 50 years of 1971 war, Jaishankar also recounted how BSF trained Mukti Bahini in guerrilla warfare and its acts of heroism on the eastern and western fronts, ranging from the battle of Sylhet to Longewala.

Jaishankar pointed out that the two countries share a growing trade partnership and said, “Bangladesh is India’s largest trade partner in South Asia and fourth-largest export destination globally. India is Bangladesh’s second-largest trade partner. Despite Covid-19, bilateral trade has now touched $10 billion.”

He said improvement of border infrastructure, including roads, land custom stations and integrated checkpoints, are critical to sustain this momentum. “With sub-regional integration becoming a shared priority in South Asia, BSF will also have an increasingly important role in facilitating seamless movement while countering conventional and emerging security threats,” he said.

There has been a significant progress in terms of opening up new and existing railways, road and waterway transportation between India and Bangladesh, and many efforts are underway to boost multi-modal connectivity for seamless movement of people and goods, Jaishankar said.

“BSF continues to play a crucial role in India’s robust engagement with Bangladesh. Maintaining a peaceful border, preventing trans-border crimes and other illegal activities are important for stability and prosperity in bordering areas and beyond,” he said.

Stating that no one will forget the genocidal campaign launched by Pakistani forces against the people of Bangladesh in March 1971, Jaishankar said: “Operation Searchlight truly remains one of the most horrific episodes of mass atrocities and brutal killings in recent history. When people of Bangladesh rose against this under the heroic leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, there was spontaneous support for this in India. Our political, military and diplomatic efforts in upholding the democratic rights of people of Bangladesh are now well recognised.”

Thursday’s event also saw Bangladesh war veteran Lt Col Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, who was then part of Pakistan Army but fled to India to join the war, recount his experiences.

Calling 1971 war “the most glamorous victory in world history”, Zahir said, “Indian Army took from Pakistan 56,200 km in 13 days. They forced the surrender of 93,000 POWs and suffered minimum casualties. On the other side was an army committing rape, murder, arson and genocide. When foreign armies enter a country, they rape and murder. Indian armed forces, 3 lakh in number, did not commit one murder or rape.”

Retired BSF DIG S K Mitra, who fought in the war, said, “They (Pakistan Army) had ammunition that could have lasted them for three months. But a force that rapes women is an immoral force. And a morally defeated force can never win a battle.”

Underlining that India and Bangladesh must continue to take forward this legacy of friendship, Zahir said, “Let the new generations (of people in) Bangladesh and India get together with the spirit of 1971. History is a fascinating entertainer but a poor teacher. If you misstate history, history will maltreat you.”