Bangladesh home minister to visit India on Aug 7; to hold talks with Amit Shah

This will be the first interaction that Shah will have with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister two months ago.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Indian Union minister Amit Shah.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit India on August 7 during which he will hold bilateral talks with Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to flag issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation, officials said.

Khan will have bilateral talks with the home minister on August 7 when issues concerning both the countries will be discussed threadbare, a Home Ministry official told PTI on Sunday.

Shah is known to have a tough stand on the issue of unabated illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Anti-terror cooperation, movement of illegal immigrants, and smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition and a few other issues are expected to be discussed in Shah’s dialogue with Khan.

Radicalisation of youths and Rohingya refugees issues may also figure in the talks.

The delegation-level talks will also be attended by top internal security officials of India and Bangladesh.

During the delegation-level dialogue, steps to be taken to strengthen the existing mechanism to check movement of illegal immigrants and smuggling of cattle, narcotics and other items through the porous Indo-Bangla border will figure prominently, another official said.

India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

