Amend CAA to protect Bangladeshi Hindus: Congress leader Milind Deora

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) must be amended to protect Bangladeshi Hindus fleeing religious persecution, former minister Milind Deora said on Tuesday. His statement follows reports of communal violence that took place during the Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh last week.

Calling the incident “worrying,” the senior Congress leader, however, warned against attempts to “equate Indian Muslims with Bangladeshi Islamists.”

“Bangladesh’s escalating communal violence is extremely worrying. CAA must be amended to protect & rehabilitate Bangladeshi Hindus fleeing religious persecution. India must also reject & thwart any communal attempt to equate Indian Muslims with Bangladeshi Islamists,” Deora wrote on Twitter.

The CAA aims to make the path to Indian citizenship easier for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Reports had emerged of an alleged blasphemous incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Cumilla district, after videos of the said incident went viral on social media. In the wake of this, violence eruped in parts of the country, and temples in Chandpur’s Hajiganj, Chattogram’s Banshkhali, Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua were vandalised. An ISKON temple in Noakhali too was attacked.

The attacks prompted Delhi to call up Dhaka. Sources said that Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami as well as the four consulates in Bangladesh have been in touch with officials.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a speech, promised to bring to justice the culprits behind the violence. She warned that anyone involved in the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues will not be spared.

Hindus form around 10% of Bangladesh’s population of 169 million.