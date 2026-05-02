Bangladesh Foreign Ministry lodges formal protest over Assam CM’s comments

In Delhi, Indian officials said that Sarma’s views don’t represent the views of the Indian government, and should not be seen as such.

Amid the heat and dust of the elections in Assam, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry has summoned India’s acting High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and lodged a formal protest over comments made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Director General (South Asia) Ishrat Jahan conveyed Bangladesh’s position to the Indian diplomat on Thursday, an official was quoted by Bangladesh media reports.

In a social media post last week, Sarma said 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in Assam and pushed back to Bangladesh. “Rude people don’t understand soft language. We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don’t leave themselves. For instance, these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were PUSHED BACK last night,” Sarma had said.