Bangladesh Foreign Minister meets Jaishankar, seeks return of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

The visiting Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman conveyed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval that the BNP government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will pursue a “Bangladesh First” policy based on “mutual trust and respect and reciprocal benefit”.

In an official statement Wednesday, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also “reiterated its request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and her Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to Bangladesh who have been awarded the death penalty by the International Crimes Tribunal”. Former PM Sheikh Hasina has been in Delhi since August last year after being ousted following widespread protests.

The statement added that Bangladesh has sought an increase in the supply of diesel and fertilizers by India.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, Jaishankar reiterated “India’s desire to engage constructively with the new Government and further strengthen bilateral ties”.

“The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms. Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date,” it said. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

This is the first high-level political outreach to Delhi by the new government in Dhaka. The BNP swept to power in February this year, 18 months after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Accompanied by Humayun Kabir, Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Bangladesh PM, Foreign Minister Rahman met NSA Doval on Tuesday. The two had earlier met last November when Rahman visited Delhi as NSA.

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“In the discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of advancing bilateral relations between the two countries in various dimensions. They also discussed key regional and international issues,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said.

Rahman thanked the Indian government for “apprehending the suspected killers of (youth leader) Shaheed Osman Hadi”. “Both sides agreed that the arrested individuals will be returned to Bangladesh in accordance with the procedures laid out in the extradition treaty between the two countries,” the statement said.

On March 8, two Bangladeshi nationals accused in the murder of political activist Hadi were arrested in West Bengal’s Bongaon area. Hadi died at a hospital in Singapore on December 18, 2025, six days after he was shot in the head in Dhaka on December 12.

The 32-year-old had emerged as a prominent leader during the 2024 student-led uprising in Bangladesh, which led to Sheikh Hasina losing power. His killing had become a major flashpoint in Bangladesh, leading to protests and riots.

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During the discussions, the Bangladesh statement said, “Jaishankar said Indian visas to Bangladeshis, particularly medical and business visas, would be eased in the coming weeks”.

India had restricted grant of visas during the Yunus-led interim government. Bangladesh, too, had paused visas during the elections but resumed operations over the past month or so. According to Dhaka, Delhi is yet to resume full-scale grant of visas for all Bangladesh nationals who wish to travel to India for education, medical treatment, tourism, business and other official purposes.

The energy crisis in Bangladesh due to the war in West Asia, and supply of oil and gas, was also a major part of the discussions. According to Dhaka’s statement, Rahman “expressed thanks to (Petroleum) Minister Hardeep Puri for the recent supply of diesel to Bangladesh by India and requested to increase the volume of supply of diesel and fertilizer. Minister Puri indicated that the Government of India will consider the request readily and favourably”.

The two sides also agreed to undertake consultations on key bilateral issues, it said.

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From Delhi’s perspective, security along the India-Bangladesh border and effective border management was an important point on the agenda.

Sources said the two sides discussed the Ganga water treaty, which is set to expire in December, and were looking to renew the pact. Dhaka is also expected to press India on concluding the Teesta water-sharing pact, which has been stalled by the West Bengal government for the past 14 years.

Rahman’s visit to Delhi comes weeks before Assembly elections in West Bengal where the issues of immigrants and infiltration are at the forefront of the poll campaign.

Delhi will also want to move forward on various projects, mainly those connecting the two countries. India has strategic interests in establishing links to its Northeast via Bangladesh. This has been a point of friction and tension in Bangladesh politics. India will have to assuage concerns that such links will be beneficial for people on both sides.

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After his meetings in Delhi from April 7-9, Rahman will head to Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, to attend the Indian Ocean Conference on April 11-12.

Rahman’s visit comes a month after Bangladesh sent its top intelligence agency chief to India early March. Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury, Director General of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), visited Delhi between March 1 and 3, and met Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Parag Jain and Director General of Military Intelligence, Lt General P S Raman.