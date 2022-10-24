scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Bangladesh bracing for cyclone Sitrang tomorrow morning

Sitrang is expected to make landfall as a cyclone sometime during the morning hours of Tuesday, between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal in Bangladesh, according to the IMD.

cyclone sitrangDark clouds hover in the skies above the Ganga river owing to Cyclone Sitrang in Kolkata. (PTI)

Cyclone Sitrang is all set to intensify into a ‘severe’ category storm by Monday evening, according to weather bulletins.

According to the Monday 8.30 am position of the cyclone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sitrang was located about 380 km south of West Bengal’s Sagar island.

Cyclone Sitrang

“The cyclone will move north-northeastwards and intensify into a severe cyclone during the next 12 hours,” the IMD’s cyclone bulletin issued at 11.30 am stated.

According to the latest forecast, Sitrang is expected to make landfall as a cyclone sometime during the morning hours of Tuesday, between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal in Bangladesh.

A ‘yellow’ alert prevails for Baleshwar, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Kendraparah and Jajpur districts of Odisha on Monday, warning of heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 105.4 mm in 24 hours).

Coastal districts of West Bengal are bracing for heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 105.4 mm in 24 hours) on Tuesday. The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for 24 North and South Parganas, Nadia and West Medinipur districts.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (105.5 mm to 200.4 mm in 24 hours) will lash southern Assa, east Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday. Rainfall of similar intensities will continue over the northeast areas till October 26, the IMD warned.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 01:04:14 pm
