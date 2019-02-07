Bangladesh anti-graft body to learn from CBI under new pact

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may be in the middle of controversy, but Bangladesh’s top anti-corruption body wants to learn from the CBI’s investigative skills, especially in tackling economic offenders.

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission, which has been at the forefront of investigating the country’s former PM Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique, is expected to sign a pact with the CBI Thursday to formalise a partnership.

This is likely to be one of the key outcomes of the India-Bangladesh 5th Joint Consultative Committee Meeting, which will be chaired by visiting Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday. Momen will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

This is Momen’s first visit to India after being appointed Foreign Minister last month. An economist and a diplomat, he was Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from August 2009 to October 2015. His elder brother, A M A Muhith, was Bangladesh’s Finance minister from 2009 to 2018.

The pact between Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission and CBI is expected to give a boost to the cooperation between the two investigating agencies. For the Bangladesh government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, bringing economic offenders to justice and fighting corruption is a priority area.

“This pact is likely to help in capacity-building and experience-sharing by CBI with it’s Bangladesh counterpart, the ACC,” a source said.

In the latest report by the Transparency International in January-end, Bangladesh was ranked 149th in the Global Perceptions Index 2018 out of 180 countries — down by six notches from 143 last year. India’s ranking improved by three notches to 78.

According to Transparency International, a Berlin-based graft watchdog, Bangladesh is ranked second-lowest in south Asia, only ahead of war-torn Afghanistan, and the reasons include the Anti-Corruption Commission’s failure to act effectively.

Among other pacts likely to be signed up during the visit by the Bangladesh Foreign Minister is one on setting up a Special Economic Zone near Mongla port by the Hiranandani group, on traditional medicine, training of Bangladesh’s civil servants, and one between public broadcasters of the two countries.

Sources said the discussions at the 5th JCC meeting will review the progress made in areas such as trade and investment, security, connectivity, border management, power, energy, shipping and people-to-people exchanges.

The two countries will also discuss common challenges and find ways on how, along with other like-minded nations, they can continue fighting terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

Ahead of the visit, Momen said on Wednesday, “Among other things, we want to consult with my counterpart about the early resolution of the Rohingya crisis as it may affect regional stability.” He said he expects enhanced Indian support in resolving the crisis.