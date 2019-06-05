Toggle Menu
BJP inducts Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh into party foldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bangladesh-actress-anju-ghosh-joins-bjp-5767247/

BJP inducts Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh into party fold

Ghosh is known for her role in Beder Meye Josna (Josna, the gypsey daughter) in 1989 which is the highest-grossing film in Bangladeshi film history.

Anju Ghosh, Anju Ghosh joins BJP, West Bengal actress Anju Ghosh, West Bengal BJP, bjp BENGAL, indian express
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh handed over the party flag to Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh at state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

The BJP on Wednesday inducted Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh into the party. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh handed over the party flag to her at state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Ghosh is known for her role in Beder Meye Josna (Josna, the gypsey daughter) in 1989 which is the highest-grossing film in Bangladeshi film history. Later, she moved to Kolkata and acted in films here.

“Today popular film actress Anju Ghosh is joining our party. She has been wanting to join BJP for a long time. Today we have got the real Beder Meye Josna and we are happy to have her in our party,” Ghosh said.

Following her induction, the actress said she was happy to be in the BJP.

At present, the actress resides in Salt Lake in Kolkata. However, the 63-year-old actress has been away from her acting career for a very long time.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pollution no less an offence than murder or rape, says NGT chief
2 Sometimes trials fail: Akhilesh after Mayawati calls off SP-BSP alliance
3 Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya with Shiv Sena MPs before Parliament session