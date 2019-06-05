BJP inducts Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh into party fold

The BJP on Wednesday inducted Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh into the party. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh handed over the party flag to her at state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Ghosh is known for her role in Beder Meye Josna (Josna, the gypsey daughter) in 1989 which is the highest-grossing film in Bangladeshi film history. Later, she moved to Kolkata and acted in films here.

“Today popular film actress Anju Ghosh is joining our party. She has been wanting to join BJP for a long time. Today we have got the real Beder Meye Josna and we are happy to have her in our party,” Ghosh said.

Following her induction, the actress said she was happy to be in the BJP.

At present, the actress resides in Salt Lake in Kolkata. However, the 63-year-old actress has been away from her acting career for a very long time.