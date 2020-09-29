Bangla ‘hitmen’ held for plot to kill TMC leader: Police

Following a tip-off, they were arrested from a house in Taltore village in the interior part of Santiniketan. (Representational Image)

Six people were arrested in Birbhum district on Sunday night for allegedly plotting the murder of a TMC leader, sources in the police said on Monday.

Four of the accused are Bangladeshis, the police said, describing them as “supari killers [contract killers]”. Following a tip-off, they were arrested from a house in Taltore village in the interior part of Santiniketan. The other two are local people who allegedly aided and abetted them. The accused were produced in a local court on Monday, and remanded to police custody for 14 days.

“Six have been arrested, four of them are Bangladeshis and two are locals. We have recovered firearms from their possession,” Birbhum SP Shyam Singh told The Indian Express. The police did not reveal the names of the accused or their target.

