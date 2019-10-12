Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Forest officers use drones, elephants, camera traps to catch ‘man-eater’

The Karnataka forest department has deployed drone cameras, six elephants and nearly 140 camera traps to find a tiger that is suspected to have killed two farmers — in early September and on October 8 — on the fringes of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The search was launched after a farmer, Shivalingappa, was killed on October 8 near his property in Chowdahalli area on the forest’s fringe.

Last month’s suspected fatal tiger attack was reported near Hundipura village in the area where multiple tiger sightings have been reported by local residents in the last six months.

After the incident in September, Forest Department officials said they had combed the region but the animal remained elusive.

An official said, “They (local residents) want us to catch or kill the tiger — they want results. They say the fresh incident occurred, given our failure to catch it last month.” The Forest Department had earlier enlisted services of three elephants to comb the region. They added three more elephants in their renewed effort. The department has also formed five combing groups comprising staff from the tiger reserve. Each group will be headed by a range forest officer. Based on the animal’s recent sightings, officials said they have identified five possible hiding spots.

Narayan Setti, a farmer in Hundipura, said, “There is a danger of tiger attack if we go to our field to graze the cattle. We are accustomed to seeing elephants in this region but over the last six months, there have been many tiger sightings. We have been here for 30 years; we have to bring our cattle out of the farms to graze.”

Bandipur Tiger Reserve field director T Balachandra said the stripe profile of the tiger was obtained from camera traps and a DNA profiling was being carried out to ascertain the animal involved.

Sharpshooter father-son duo Shafat Ali Khan and Asghar Ali, who were involved in shooting the tigress Avni in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal last year and who own a property close to Bandipur reserve, have offered to track the tiger but forest officials and wildlife enthusiasts have turned down the offer, local wildlife activists said.