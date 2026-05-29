Postmortem twist in Bandhavgarh tiger death: Struck by tranquiliser ‘after death’, suffered ‘prolonged physical deterioration’

The tiger, which twice entered the same house in the Panpatha buffer area of Bandhavgarh on May 24, attacked and injured several people and killed one woman. (File photo)

The death of a male tiger, which was at the centre of a deadly human-wildlife conflict incident in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve that led to the killing of a tribal woman this week, was likely due to cardio-respiratory failure following “prolonged physical deterioration”, according to a postmortem examination, which also found that the animal was struck by a tranquiliser dart after its death.

The tiger, which twice entered the same house in the Panpatha buffer area of Bandhavgarh on May 24, attacked and injured several people and killed one woman. It was claimed that the tiger later died in a rescue operation mounted by wildlife officials after it was shot with a tranquiliser dart.