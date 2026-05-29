Postmortem twist in Bandhavgarh tiger death: Struck by tranquiliser ‘after death’, suffered ‘prolonged physical deterioration’

Tiger died this week after twice entering a house and attacking several people, leading to the death of a tribal woman.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalMay 29, 2026 07:30 PM IST
Bandhavgarh tiger death postmortemThe tiger, which twice entered the same house in the Panpatha buffer area of Bandhavgarh on May 24, attacked and injured several people and killed one woman. (File photo)
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The death of a male tiger, which was at the centre of a deadly human-wildlife conflict incident in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve that led to the killing of a tribal woman this week, was likely due to cardio-respiratory failure following “prolonged physical deterioration”, according to a postmortem examination, which also found that the animal was struck by a tranquiliser dart after its death.

The tiger, which twice entered the same house in the Panpatha buffer area of Bandhavgarh on May 24, attacked and injured several people and killed one woman. It was claimed that the tiger later died in a rescue operation mounted by wildlife officials after it was shot with a tranquiliser dart.

On May 25, the tiger’s postmortem was conducted by a panel of three wildlife veterinarians in the presence of two invited experts, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representatives, senior officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and officers from the State Wildlife Forensic Headquarters (SWFH), Jabalpur. Authorities said the entire procedure was documented through photography and videography.

The panel of veterinarians found that a tranquiliser dart “recovered from the tiger’s right shoulder had caused no bleeding at the point of impact”. The postmortem report concluded that the “dart had struck the animal after death”, ruling out any possibility that the tranquilisation effort contributed to its death.

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Veterinary experts found the tiger to be in a “severely weakened state”. The postmortem report describes the animal’s muscles as “pale and dry, while its skin was found to be rough and lifeless”. The tiger’s “digestive system was reported to be largely non-functional, indicating prolonged physical deterioration before death”.

The findings, released by the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday, shed fresh light on the circumstances surrounding the death of the tiger that allegedly killed 34-year-old Phool Bai and injured several others in Khaira Tola village. According to forest officials, the tiger attacked members of the Pal family who were sleeping in the courtyard of their home.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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