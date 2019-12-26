Bandhavgarh forests get a trunk call in elephant-less MP

This, experts say, is an unusual occurrence in Bandhavgarh, which has, over the years, played host to herds of elephants that arrive to graze and forage and subsequently travel back to neighbouring Chhattisgarh. This, experts say, is an unusual occurrence in Bandhavgarh, which has, over the years, played host to herds of elephants that arrive to graze and forage and subsequently travel back to neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

For the first time, Bandhavgarh reserve forest in Madhya Pradesh has a colony of elephants — the same herd of about 40 animals that arrived at the sanctuary around this time last year, and has stayed on.

This, experts say, is an unusual occurrence in Bandhavgarh, which has, over the years, played host to herds of elephants that arrive to graze and forage and subsequently travel back to neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Elephant experts now say the development is a sign not only of a rise in elephant numbers in the country, and the fact that they are travelling, but also that they can thrive at a place given the right conditions.

Pointing out that this is the first time in centuries that MP has had elephants, Bandhavgarh National Park deputy director Sidharth Gupta said, “This herd arrived in December 2018. The fact that it has stayed on is unusual. We have never had wild elephants reside here before. But Bandhavgarh is a large reserve forest — they have plenty of food and water, and we believe that is why they stayed on.”

He said while the reserve has received no new funds for the elephants, certain measures have been taken. “Since this is not an elephant area, we were not trained in handling them. So we have had elephant experts and wildlife officials from West Bengal and Chhattisgarh to come and train our staff,” he said. “We have deputed patrol teams and are monitoring the elephants round the clock. We have conducted awareness campaigns in surrounding villages so that the locals are aware and we can control the man-elephant conflict, if there arises any.” So far, Gupta added, there has been no reports of a conflict.

Explained A case of migration There are no elephants in MP, the state with most number of national parks (10). There is no known reason, but experts say a loss of habitat could have led to this. Growing urbanisation and deforestation in other elephants areas, such as Bengal and Jharkhand, could now be pushing the animals west.

In October, the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change constituted a technical committee to develop a National Elephant Action Plan. Committee member Bivash Pandav, who also works for Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Chhattisgarh and is currently tracking several herds in the state, including the one now at Bandhavgarh, said, “When they (herd of elephants) migrated to Bandhavgarh, we kept expecting them to return, but they did not.”

Giving an example from Surguja, in north Chhattisgarh, Pandav said there were elephants in that area earlier. “There are records of this, and even records of elephants being hunted or captured and presented to Mughal emperors from Surguja. But in the 1920s, they disappeared for unknown reasons. They reappeared in late-1990s and early-2000s. Today, there are 250 elephants in north Chhattisgarh that have mostly come from Odisha and Jharkhand.”

Qamar Qureshi of WII said migrating elephants is now a country-wide trend, with the animals moving from south to north, and east towards the west. “The source population is increasing, so the animals are migrating. Tiger and elephant ranges in the country are also expanding,’’ he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App