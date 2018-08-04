Bandh called by Maoists turns violent, 1 killed

The truck Maoists set on fire in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI Photo) The truck Maoists set on fire in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

A bandh call given by Maoists in Bihar and Jharkhand turned violent on Friday when suspected Maoists set a truck on fire in Khunti district, killing the driver. Police said the incident took place in Aara Valley area, between Saiko police station and Hoont police camp. “The truck was stopped by a group of armed men, suspected to be Maoists. It appears that they beat up the driver and then set the truck on fire after puncturing the fuel tank using axes,” said SDPO Ranbir Singh.

The driver, identified as Joga Singh from Punjab, was driving the truck from Rourkela to Jamshedpur. “It appears that the driver may have fallen unconscious after he was beaten up and could not escape when the vehicle was set on fire,” Singh said, adding that it was not clear whether he was shot. SP Ashwini Kumar Sinha said, “The police were alert and patrolling was also being done. The road where the incident occurred passes through thick vegetation. It appears that a small group was entrusted with the job. We are trying to identify the group and the persons involved.”

The 24-hour bandh call in Bihar and Jharkhand was given by Maoists against police action on Patthalgadi and other issues. “The incident appears to be an effort by Maoists to make their presence felt as the bandh calls have not had any impact,” said a police officer.

