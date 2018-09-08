Bandh by upper castes electoral conspiracy, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) BSP chief Mayawati (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said the ‘Bharat Bandh’ staged by upper castes to protest the amendments brought by the government to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was an “electoral conspiracy” of the BJP and RSS. She also said the protests were sponsored by the BJP and the RSS to divert public attention from other important issues.

In a statement, Mayawati claimed that the law to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was “never misused” when the BSP was in power for four terms in Uttar Pradesh.

She said the effect of the bandh was witnessed only in BJP- and NDA-ruled states and in states where Assembly elections are approaching.

In the statement, Mayawati said her party does not agree with apprehensions that SC/ST Act would be misused and other castes would be harassed. “Because whether this Act would be misused or not, it depends on the thinking, policy and intentions of the Central and the state government towards SCs and STs,” Mayawati said. She said the BJP and the RSS were doing “cheap politics” over the SC/ST Act.

She also claimed that the BJP and the RSS had similarly opposed the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in government jobs and education in 1990 when the V P Singh government implemented recommendations of the Mandal Commission following the efforts of BSP. Mayawati said as Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and the Lok Sabha polls are approaching, the BJP and the RSS want to trigger caste -based unrest for political interests.

