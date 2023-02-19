Bandh affects normal life in Itanagar

Normal life remained affected in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, for the second day on Saturday amid a “public bandh” called by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC-APPSC), in favour of fulfilment of a 13-point charter of demands related to alleged leak of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination question paper.

In the state capital complex — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — business establishments, markets, banks, educational institutions, government and private offices remained closed and vehicles kept off the road, PTI reported, quoting a senior police officer. Thousands of protesters blocked the NH-415 by burning tyres.

The government temporarily suspended internet services in the Itanagar capital region from 6 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday in the “interest of public safety”.

The government order said the step was taken on the request of the DGP to “prevent further occurrence of serious law and order problems during the bandh.