scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Bandh affects normal life in Itanagar

The government temporarily suspended internet services in the Itanagar capital region from 6 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday in the "interest of public safety".

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh government, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission exam, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe government order said the step was taken on the request of the DGP to "prevent further occurrence of serious law and order problems during the bandh.
Listen to this article
Bandh affects normal life in Itanagar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Normal life remained affected in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, for the second day on Saturday amid a “public bandh” called by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC-APPSC), in favour of fulfilment of a 13-point charter of demands related to alleged leak of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination question paper.

In the state capital complex — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — business establishments, markets, banks, educational institutions, government and private offices remained closed and vehicles kept off the road, PTI reported, quoting a senior police officer. Thousands of protesters blocked the NH-415 by burning tyres.

The government temporarily suspended internet services in the Itanagar capital region from 6 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday in the “interest of public safety”.

The government order said the step was taken on the request of the DGP to “prevent further occurrence of serious law and order problems during the bandh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 06:40 IST
Next Story

Delhi govt green fellowship ends ‘out of the blue’, many say their salaries delayed

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close