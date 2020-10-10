Banda: Man kills wife, carries her head to police station

A case was registered at Baberu police station under relevant IPC sections and the accused would be produced in a local court soon, said a police officer.

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and walked nearly 3 km to a police station in Banda with her severed head, officers said on Friday. The accused, Kinnar Yadav, told police that he suspected that his wife Vimla, 35, had been having an affair with a neighbour. A video of Kinnar, a farmer, carrying the head surfaced on social media.

Banda ASP Mahendra P Chauhan said, “The incident happened in Baberu town. Kinnar reached the police station around 8:30 am with the severed head. He also attacked the neighbour, Ravikant Yadav (35), who is under treatment at a hospital. His condition is stable.”

Chauhan added, “Some of Kinnar’s neighbours had claimed to him that his wife was having an affair with Ravikant. He was frustrated over that. On Friday morning, Ravikant was supposed to buy a buffalo and Vimla called him (Ravikant) to the house to give him tips. This angered Kinnar and he first attacked Ravikant with an axe, injuring him, after which Ravikant fled. Kinnar then killed his wife and severed her head with the same axe.”

The ASP added, “Kinnar told us that he wanted to kill Ravikant but ended up killing his wife in a fit of rage.”

A case was registered at Baberu police station under relevant IPC sections and the accused would be produced in a local court soon, said a police officer.

