Friday, August 12, 2022

Banda boat mishap: CM Yogi announces ex-gratia, search on for 17 missing

Rescue teams on Friday morning resumed the search operation for the 17 people who are still missing.

By: Express Web Desk | Banda |
Updated: August 12, 2022 12:26:43 pm
Banda, boatPeople gather along the banks of Yamuna river after a boat capsized, at Marka area in Banda district, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Several people are feared dead. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for kin of the people who died when a boat capsized on Thursday evening in the Yamuna stretch in UP’s Banda district.

The CM also instructed officials to provide immediate help and relief to the victims and their kin. Two Ministers Ramkesh Nishad and Rakesh Sachan were also asked by Yogi Adityanath to reach the spot immediately.

As many as 13 have been rescued, Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order said.

As many as 13 have been rescued, Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order said.

The boat was ferrying 30 to 40 people, along with motorcycles and bicycles, from Fatehpur to Marka village.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), involved in the rescue operation, have recovered the bodies of three victims so far, including two women and a child.

District Magistrate Anurag Patel aid that the administration is trying its best to rescue as many people as possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences.

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter in Hindi, “The accident in Yamuna river in Banda, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work: PM”

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Yogi said, “The loss of life in the boat accident in Yamuna river under Banda district is very sad and unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families.”

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 12:15:06 pm
