Banaskantha: 4 booked for beating up youth after tying him to pole

A 19-year-old boy, Paana Vasiya, was tied to an electricity pole in a Banaskantha village and allegedly beaten up for hours by four relatives who also reportedly shot a video of it last Friday, leading police to book a case of attempted homicide against them. They also roughed up his mother Phooli Ben when she tried to rescue him.

On the afternoon of June 7, Paana, a contractual labourer, was abducted on his way to work in Jhaba village of Amirgadh taluka and then tied to an electricity pole before being beaten up by the four men. According to police, Dhanabhai Vasiya, Rannchod Vasiya, Fatahbhai Vasiya and Ashabhai Vasiya, all residents of Jhaba village, assaulted him after he refused to reach a compromise in an ongoing criminal case against them.

Paana’s elder brother Monabhai Vasiya (35) said he received a call from his uncle Rawat regarding the assault around 12.30 pm on June 7. “He told me that four of my relatives abducted Paana on his way to work and are beating him up with wooden sticks. They also assaulted my mother who tried to rescue Paana. I called 108 for help and it was only after the ambulance arrived that they were rescued. Both mother and Paana are still in civil hospital,” said Monabhai.

The victim’s family claimed that the accused have been threatening them to withdraw an ongoing case against them.

“We had lodged a case of fraud against them in 2016 regarding the ownership of a tractor and it is in court.

Danabhai, who is our uncle, wanted us to reach a settlement and this is why, Paana was thrashed,” said Monabhai.

The police have booked the four accused under Indian Penal Code sections 308, 342 and 323 for attempted homicide, wrongful confinement and causing hurt.

However, no arrests have been made in the case yet.

“We are taking this case seriously as a video of the attack has also surfaced. Multiple teams have been formed to hunt for the accused who fled the village after the video surfaced,” said Inspector G C Chaudhary of Amirgadh police station.