Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) Amrit Bharat train to commence inaugural run on April 28: check stoppages, timings

Varanasi-Pune Amrit Bharat Express:Uttar Pradesh is set to get another Amrit Bharat Express train. This new train service will run between Banaras and Pune (Hadapsar). It will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 28, after which the train will commence its inaugural run. It will further strengthen long-distance rail connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Banaras to Pune Amrit Bharat train: Route, Distance, Travel time
The Banaras to Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express train will run via Manmad Junction. The train will cover a distance of around 1530 km in approximately 31 hours.
Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Inaugural Special: Train Number, Frequency
The Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Inaugural special will operate as train number 02531. During its commercial run, the train will operate daily; however, the regular start date will be announced later.
Banaras to Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Inaugural Special: Stoppages
During its journey between Banaras and Hadapsar, this new Amrit Bharat Inaugural special train will stop at 18 stations enroute. These are: Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Koparagaon, Ahilyanagar and Daund Chord Line.
Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Inaugural run timing
On April 28, during its inaugural run, the Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express will depart Banaras at 16:45 hrs and arrive at Hadapsar at 00:55 hrs, the next day. The train will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More