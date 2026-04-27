Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) Amrit Bharat train to commence inaugural run on April 28: check stoppages, timings

Banaras Pune Amrit Bharat train will commence its inaugural run on April 28. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Varanasi-Pune Amrit Bharat Express: Uttar Pradesh is set to get another Amrit Bharat Express train. This new train service will run between Banaras and Pune (Hadapsar). It will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 28, after which the train will commence its inaugural run. It will further strengthen long-distance rail connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Banaras to Pune Amrit Bharat train: Route, Distance, Travel time

The Banaras to Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express train will run via Manmad Junction. The train will cover a distance of around 1530 km in approximately 31 hours.

Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Inaugural Special: Train Number, Frequency

The Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Inaugural special will operate as train number 02531. During its commercial run, the train will operate daily; however, the regular start date will be announced later.