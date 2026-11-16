‘Unauthorised’ travellers inside Vande Bharat charged Rs 36,140 fine, had come to drop off relatives

13 people, including a child, were fined a total of Rs 36,140 after they were found travelling without valid tickets on the Banaras-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on Sunday. They had boarded the train to see off their family members and place their luggage inside. However, the train’s automatic door-closing system prevented them from getting off before departure, leaving them stranded on board.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), said: “On November 15, some people boarded train number 22415 Banaras-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express to see off their family members or place their luggage inside the train. As the doors of the Vande Bharat Express close automatically for operational safety reasons, the train departed before these people could get off, leaving them stranded inside the train.”