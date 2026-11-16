‘Unauthorised’ travellers inside Vande Bharat charged Rs 36,140 fine, had come to drop off relatives

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
13 people, including a child, were fined a total of Rs 36,140 after they were found travelling without valid tickets on the Banaras-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on Sunday. They had boarded the train to see off their family members and place their luggage inside. However, the train’s automatic door-closing system prevented them from getting off before departure, leaving them stranded on board.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), said: “On November 15, some people boarded train number 22415 Banaras-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express to see off their family members or place their luggage inside the train. As the doors of the Vande Bharat Express close automatically for operational safety reasons, the train departed before these people could get off, leaving them stranded inside the train.”
The railway official further said that after the incident was reported by the Tundla Control Room, an inquiry was conducted by the Chief Ticket Checking Inspector (CTI) in the presence of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials and the Station Superintendent.
During the inspection, 12 adults and one child were found travelling without valid tickets. They were treated as unauthorised passengers under railway rules. “They were treated as unauthorised passengers under railway rules, and the prescribed fare and penalty were recovered from them. A total amount of Rs 36,140 was collected,” Sharma said.
Indian Railways has clarified that only passengers holding valid tickets are permitted to board trains. It has urged visitors and passengers to enter station premises only with valid platform tickets and strictly avoid boarding trains to see off their family members.
“Modern trains such as Vande Bharat Express have automatic door-closing systems for safety reasons. Anyone who remains inside the train after it departs may face substantial penalties under railway rules,” the Railway official said.