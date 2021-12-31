Banaras Locomotive Works seeks to expand earnings through exports

After the agreement for the order was made with Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) in November 2020, the locomotives were handed over from March to August this year, and it received an order for a seventh locomotive in September.

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), a production unit of Indian Railways, is planning to expand on its earnings through manufacturing locomotives for export.

In 2021, it had completed an order of six 3,000 HP Cape Gauge locomotives to Mozambique. After the agreement for the order was made with Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) in November 2020, the locomotives were handed over from March to August this year, and it received an order for a seventh locomotive in September.

“The Mozambique order is significant because the entire thing was completed during Covid times. We got the order in November 2020… In such little time, it is difficult to complete an international order, that too when over 1,000 of our staff were down with Covid in April and May. Another thing it did was that it gave supply opportunities to the private sector and public sector. So many firms partnered with us, and a new market opened up for them,” said BLW general manager Anjali Goyal.