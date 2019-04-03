Toggle Menu
Banaras Hindu University student shot dead on campus, FIR against fourhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/banaras-hindu-university-student-shot-dead-on-campus-fir-against-four-5656568/

Banaras Hindu University student shot dead on campus, FIR against four

Paramilitary has been deployed in the University and an FIR registered against four persons including Chief Proctor Royana Singh, police said. 

BHU, BHU students clash, BHU clash, BHU junior docctors, Benaras Hindu University, India news, Indian Express news
Banaras Hindu University. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File)

A suspended student of the Banaras Hindu University was shot at by unidentified assailants outside a hostel in the campus and later died in a hospital, police said Wednesday.

Paramilitary has been deployed in the University and an FIR registered against four persons including Chief Proctor Royana Singh, police said. Four others have been detained for questioning.

The attack took place on Tuesday evening when Gaurav Singh, who was residing in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel on the campus, was standing outside Birla Hostel, and talking to his friends.

Some unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him, said a police official.

Advertising

Gaurav Singh sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU’s Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed to injuries late on Tuesday night, police said.

The student was suspended from the university last year for his alleged role in the violence in the campus in 2017.

The University has been shut down following Tuesday’s incident, BHU PRO Rajesh Singh said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Haryana govt presses to re-designate Khattar’s yoga ‘coach’ as ‘officer’
2 Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-389 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!
3 JKPCC scams: J&K govt hands over probes to crime branch of state police