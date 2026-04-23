Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, route, stoppages, frequency, time table

Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express: Check train number, route, stoppages, frequency and timetable of the new Indian Railways service.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readApr 23, 2026 03:28 PM IST
Banaras–Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express connects Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra (Image: Ministry of Railways)Banaras–Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express connects Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of a new Amrit Bharat Express between Banaras and Hadapsar (Pune). This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. The train will also improve the connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

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Pune to Varanasi Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Route

The Banaras to Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 22589, while Hadapsar to Banaras Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 22590. The Banaras-Hadapsar-Banaras Amrit Bharat Express will run via Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi railway station.

Varanasi-Pune Amrit Bharat Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Banaras and Hadapsar, train number 22589/22590 Banaras-Hadapsar-Banaras Amrit Bharat Express will halt at 18 stations. These are: Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Koparagaon, Ahilyanagar and Daund Chord Line.

Hadapsar-Banaras Amrit Bharat Express: Frequency, Composition

The Hadapsar-Banaras Amrit Bharat Express will run daily. The train will have 22 coaches comprising Sleeper, General Second Class and others. A total of four rakes of Amrit Bharat rakes will be deployed to run between Banaras and Hadapsar.

Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express: Timetable

Train number 22589 Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Banaras at 18:15 hrs and will reach Hadapsar at 00:10 hrs. On its return journey, train number 22590 will depart from Hadapsar at 07:50 hrs and will reach Banaras at 14:30 hrs, the next day.

Banaras–Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express: Full Train Profile

Train No. 22589 (↓ Down)  |  Train No. 22590 (↑ Up)  |  Daily
Daily Frequency
22 coaches Train composition
4 rakes Amrit Bharat rakes
Timetable — Key Stations
22589 ↓Banaras→Hadapsar Type Station Type 22590 ↑Hadapsar→Banaras
18:15 D BANARAS A 14:30
20:30 / 20:35 A/D PRAYAGRAJ A/D 11:30 / 11:35
06:05 / 06:07 A/D BINA A/D 01:35 / 01:37
13:30 / 13:32 A/D KHANDWA A/D 18:38 / 18:40
00:10 A HADAPSAR D 07:50
A = Arrival  |  D = Departure  |  A/D = Arrival/Departure
Commercial Stoppages
Gyanpur Road
Prayagraj
Fatehpur
Govindpuri
Orai
VGL Jhansi
Bina
Rani Kamlapatι
Narmadapuram
Itarsi
Harda
Khandwa
Bhusawal
Jalgaon
Manmad
Kopargaon
Ahilyanagar
Daund Chord Line
Train Specifications
Composition 4 Amrit Bharat Rakes (LWSCNPP-08, LWSPP-11, LSLRDPP-02, LWCBPP-01) = 22 Coaches
Primary Maintenance Banaras with RBPC
CTS VGL Jhansi, Itarsi
Watering Stations Govindpuri, VGL Jhansi, Itarsi
Source: Indian Railways
Express InfoGenIE

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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