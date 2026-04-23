Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, route, stoppages, frequency, time table

Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of a new Amrit Bharat Express between Banaras and Hadapsar (Pune). This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. The train will also improve the connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Pune to Varanasi Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Route

The Banaras to Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 22589, while Hadapsar to Banaras Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train number 22590. The Banaras-Hadapsar-Banaras Amrit Bharat Express will run via Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi railway station.

Varanasi-Pune Amrit Bharat Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Banaras and Hadapsar, train number 22589/22590 Banaras-Hadapsar-Banaras Amrit Bharat Express will halt at 18 stations. These are: Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Koparagaon, Ahilyanagar and Daund Chord Line.