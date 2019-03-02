Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami J&K: MHA gives Governor powers to order seizure of funds, assets

A day after the Union government banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) delegated powers to Governor Satya Pal Malik to order seizure of funds, properties and assets of the outfit under Section 42 of the UAPA, sources said.

As per Section 42 of the Act, the Centre “may delegate all or any of the powers which may be exercised by it under Section 7, or Section 8, or both”. Section 7 deals with the government’s power to prohibit the use of funds of an unlawful association, while Section 8 is used to notify places used for the purpose of an unlawful association, which could include the offices of JeI, a state government official said.

On Thursday, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the MHA proposal to ban JeI under the provision of Section 3 (1) of UAPA, 1967. The notification said the Centre is of the opinion that the Jamaat is “in close touch with militant outfits” and supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

In its proposal, the MHA cited JeI’s close assocation with All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC). “A conglomerate of organisations with separatist and terrorist leanings, APHC has been ideologically supporting Pakistan-sponsored violent terrorism. JeI (J&K) was instrumental behind APHC with the support of Pakistan,” according to MHA.

The five-year ban on JeI has to be ratified by a tribunal constituted by the Home Ministry.

“This organisation has nothing to do with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. In 1953, JeI J&K enacted its own constitution. It is the main organisation responsible for propagation of separatist and radical ideology in the Kashmir valley. The group is also responsible for formation of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), ” an MHA official said.