Ban on high speed internet extended in J&K till April 15

Restrictions on 4G Internet speed will continue in the Union Territory (File/Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Restrictions on 4G Internet speed will continue in the Union Territory (File/Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Friday extended the ban on high speed mobile internet in the UT till April 15, citing attempts by anti-national elements to spread false news for disturbing public order.

Justifying the restrictions on high speed mobile data despite demands by various political parties and civil society members, UT’s Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra said that many instances of misuse of data services have been observed at a time when Section 144 CrPC has been enforced as a lockdown measure to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

There have also been recoveries of major cache of arms and ammunition on one hand and killing of civilians by terrorists on the other, apart from attempts to encourage terrorism through uploading provocative videos/material as also infiltration from across the border,the order read.

“Further, the recent changes in the domicile law in J&K too has the potential to be exploited by those inimical to public peace and tranquility and cause large scale violence and disturb public order, which has till now been maintained due to various ore-emotive measures, including restrictions on access to internet with relaxations in a calibrated and gradual manner, after due consideration of the ground situation,” it added.

The internet speed restrictions have, while enabling access to essential services and sites not posed any hinderance to COVID-19 control measures or to access online educational content, but checked the unfettered misuse of social media for incitement and propagating/coordinating terror activities, it added

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd