Ban mobile games like PUBG, they incite violent behaviour in kids: Gujarat to Centre

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday requested the central government to allow Gujarat government to impose a ban on online and mobile games like PUBG owing to the negative impact they have on children.

Through a circular from the office of director primary education, all district education officers and administrative officers were Tuesday asked to take measures to spread awareness among students on the side effects of the game.

“To avoid the negative impact of internet gaming, to which children and youth are addicted, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has requested the central government to allow Gujarat government to impose a ban on such negative games like PUBG,” an official statement from the minister’s office said.

Acting on the circular from the office of Director of Primary Education, the district education officers and administrative officers issued a directive to all private and government schools on January 22, informing the teachers about the same.

“It is in favour of children and youth that mobile games like PUBG, that incite violent behaviour, are banned. The education department has already received requests seeking ban on such games. Students are addicted to such games due to which they are distracted and can not concentrate on studies. They are even averse to their daily necessities like food in addition to symptoms like detachment from parents and family members and lack social development,” the release stated.

Keeping these issues in mind, teachers have been instructed to ensure that children are made aware about the bad effects of such games so they can devote time on creative activities.

The education department’s circular was in response to a letter written by Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) on January 5, seeking a ban on the game and spreading awareness on its negative effects.

“Based on a request from social activist, Chandravardan Dhruv, the Commission wrote to the police and education departments seeking ban on PUBG. This mobile game is not mentally suitable for children and subjects them to depression and violence,” said Jagruti Pandya, GSCPCR chairperson.

Earlier in December, the state education department had issued an advisory, third in three months, on the online ‘Momo challenge’. The advisory issued on December 18 had directed all District Primary Education Officers (DPEOs) and Administrative Officers (AOs) to take necessary steps to check students from falling a prey to it.