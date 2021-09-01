Ban meat, liquor near 7 Mathura pilgrimage sites: CM Yogi Adityanath to dist admin

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said he will direct the Mathura administration to prepare a roadmap to impose a ban on meat and liquor in the vicinity of seven Hindu pilgrimage sites in the district. “It will be good if those people involved in these businesses are given small stalls for milk production,” he said in Mathura on Monday while addressing an event on the occasion of Janmashtami.

“We declared the seven religious sites as pilgrimage sites. And after the announcement, everyone here now wants no liquor or meat to be consumed at these seven places. I am telling the administration to prepare a roadmap for this,” the CM said, adding that those involved in liquor and meat businesses near these sites would be rehabilitated.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told The Indian Express that a roadmap was being prepared.