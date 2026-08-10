Ban entry of minors to casinos, Goa child rights body tells state government

The Commission has also asked the home department to direct the police and authorities concerned to carry out regular inspections to ensure compliance.

Operators of casinos in Goa have been directed to prohibit the entry of minors on their premises, as per a communique sent to the state home department by the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The child rights body, in its statement on July 30, said that the exposure of children to gambling environments is contrary to the principles of child protection, and may adversely affect their physical, mental and moral development.

The Commission said the Goa Children’s Act, 2003, mandates the state to protect children from exploitation and specifically provides that “inducing a child to gamble or assist in the gambling trade is a punishable offence”.