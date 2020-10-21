Balwinder Singh kin accuse cops of ignoring terror angle in probe

The 62-year-old Balwinder Singh Sandhu, honoured with Shaurya Chakra in 1993 for fighting terrorism in Punjab, was gunned down Friday, months after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Days after a Shaurya Chakra awardee, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, was killed by two bike-borne assailants at his residence, his family has accused Punjab Police of ignoring the terror angle in its probe.

The police, meanwhile, said they are looking at all possibilities, including terror angle and personal rivalry. They said that they are taking help from sons of the deceased in the probe.

Jagdish Kaur, wife of Balwainder Singh, said: “My sons have been called to police station. Police is also coming to our home to investigate my sons. It is sheer harassment. My sons have nothing to do with the murder of their father. It was a terror attack. Police should investigate terror angle in this case instead of focusing on my sons.”

There are three old FIRs against Balwinder Singh’s younger son, Arshdeep Singh, and in one of these FIRs, the elder son, Gagandeep Singh, is also named.

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruman H Nimbale, said, “We have taken assistance from Arshdeep in the murder case. We called him to the police station only once, that too to seek his assistance. You can confirm it from Arshdeep that we detained some persons after getting a lead from him. So we are not investigating Arshdeep. He is just assisting us.”

However, Jagdish Kaur alleged, “Police have been planting all the stories to divert the attention from their failure to provide security to my husband. He was killed because there was no security… We fought against terrorism and it is the only reason behind the murder.”

Sandhu (62) had received the Shaurya Chakra for fighting militancy in Punjab. He was gunned down at his home in Tarn Taran’s Bhikhiwind on Friday. The attack took place months after his security cover was removed by the state government.

“We are close to cracking this case. It is also true that we have not found any terror angle in this murder so far,” a senior police officer said.

