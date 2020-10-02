Balrampur victim had 10 injuries on body: postmortem report

The woman was cremated on Wednesday night in the presence of her family members. Police have arrested the two accused – Shahid (26) and his nephew Sahil. (File)

Two days after the death of a 22-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly raped by two men in Gaisri area of UP’s Balrampur district, the postmortem report said there were at least ten antemortem injuries on her body — eight contusion wounds on her cheek, chest, elbows, left thigh and two abrasions on her left leg and knee.

The cause of death has been mentioned as haemorrhage and shock due to the antemortem injuries. The Indian Express has a copy of the postmortem report.

While the doctor, who conducted the postmortem, did not give an opinion on sexual assault, the report mentioned that there was mild haemorrhagic clot in her private parts. Vaginal swabs of the woman have been taken for tests.

The woman was cremated on Wednesday night in the presence of her family members. Police have arrested the two accused – Shahid (26) and his nephew Sahil.

According to the FIR filed on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s brother, she left for work around 10 am on Tuesday. When she did not return by 4 pm, he called her on her cellphone, but there was no answer.

“Around 7 pm, my sister returned home unconscious in a rickshaw. The rickshaw puller soon left. When questioned, we found that the two accused had called Dr Ziaurrehman Khan to treat her at their home but the doctor refused and informed the residents of the area,” the FIR quoted the brother as saying.

As per the complaint, Shahid and Sahil abducted her and then raped her. “When her condition worsened, they sent her home in a rickshaw. She died on her way to hospital,” the brother said. The two have been booked under IPC sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting), 376D (gangrape) and 302 (murder) along with sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim’s mother said her daughter, who was to appear for her BA final exam this year, was returning from college after submitting the admission fee when she was allegedly abducted by the accused and taken to a general store run by Shahid, around 2 km from the victim’s house.

The victim’s father is a farmer.

Dr Ziaurrehman Khan, who was called by the accused to treat the woman, said, “The youth, identified as Sahil, came to call me around 5.15 pm. I went to the general store run by Shahid. Shahid was there. He said there is a patient in his house. When I saw none of their family members present, I inquired. I refused to treat her in the absence of any woman or elderly. I came out and asked residents if they have the phone number of the woman’s father. They did not. Meanwhile, the accused asked me to return to my clinic, saying they will bring the girl there along with her father. I don’t know what happened after that.” Asked about the woman’s condition when he saw her, Khan said she was lying on a sofa. She said she was having severe stomach ache and asked for medicines, Khan said.

A local resident, who has a jewellery shop in front of Shahid’s store, said he was at his shop the whole time, but did not see any woman being brought. However, one Amresh Kumar, who lives next to Shahid’s store, said a relative of his saw someone carrying an unconscious girl on his shoulder from the back door of the store which has an attached room. At Shahid’s house, about 200 m from the store, his family members refused to speak.

Police said a sum of Rs 6,18,750 has been given to the victim’s family by the DM and the SP as compensation. Family members said they would not demand more money, but want the government to give a job to a family member.

