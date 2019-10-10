Balrampur: Stones pelted at procession, eight arrested

Tension prevailed at Harkadi village in Balrampur district after some youths allegedly pelted stones at a procession being taken out for the immersion of a Durga idol on Tuesday.

The incident happened when the procession was passing through an area dominated by another community, sources said, adding that the stone-pelting was a reaction to the playing of loud music by those in the procession.

However, police claimed that there was a team of policemen deployed to ensure that the procession was taken out peacefully and they controlled the situation promptly, preventing a clash.

DIG (Devipatan Range) Rakesh Singh said that the music system was supposed to be stopped while crossing the religious place, but the DJ’s vehicle reached closer to the building. “When the procession was crossing the place at Harkadi village, some youths started pelting stones and bricks at the procession from the roof of the building,” said the DIG.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said that as the music kept playing even after reaching the religious place, people from another community objected to it. People from both the sides were discussing over the matter when the youths atop the religious building started throwing stones at the procession, the SP added.

Four persons in the procession suffered injuries in the attack. Policemen later caught eight persons involved in pelting stones. “We arrested eight persons and lodged a case against 24 people in total. It was not a planned attack,” the SP claimed.

“We identified the others after seeing videos of the incident filmed by locals. Police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order,” the SP said.

A case was registered at Panchperwa police station.

‘Meat-throwing’ rumors lead to Vandalism in Basti town

Basti: In a separate incident, rumours were spread in Basti district’s Chhawni area Tuesday about meat being thrown at a Durga idol while a procession was going on. “As the rumour spread, local residents started vandalising public property,” said Basti SP Pankaj Kumar.

“We controlled the situation as police force was present while the procession was being taken out. A motorcycle and a bicycle were torched by the people. We are trying to trace those who spread the rumour,” added the SP.