Ballot over bullet: 130 Maoists surrender in Telangana as Revanth appeals to last key underground leader

“There is no Telangana Maoist committee now,” declared Reddy, even as the state has seven underground leaders, including Ganapathi. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged top Maoist leader Muppala Laxmana Rao alias Ganapathi to surrender, saying that “not with bullet, you can work miracles with ballot”. Reddy was speaking in Hyderabad as 130 Maoists surrendered on Saturday, along with 124 weapons and live ammunition.

Ganapathi is the only Central Committee member from Telangana who is underground now. Once the general secretary of the party, he retired from active participation in armed struggle and went into hiding.

Among those who surrendered on Saturday were mostly leaders of the first battalion of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of the CPI (Maoist). This battalion was once led by Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji, who surrendered before the state’s DGP B Shivadhar Reddy earlier this month.