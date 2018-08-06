Balloons with ‘Pakistan, I Love’ words found in Rajasthan

On Sunday, a balloon with Pakistani flag tied with it was found in 19 BB village in the Padampur police station area of Sriganganagar district. (Representational Image) On Sunday, a balloon with Pakistani flag tied with it was found in 19 BB village in the Padampur police station area of Sriganganagar district. (Representational Image)

Two balloons with words ‘Pakistan and I Love’ written on them were recovered on Monday in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district, police said.

The villagers informed the police about the balloons, SHO Raisighnagar police station Majid Khan said. Police and CID officials are investigating the matter, he added.

On Sunday, a balloon with Pakistani flag tied with it was found in 19 BB village in the Padampur police station area of Sriganganagar district, which shares the international border with Pakistan.

The balloon had ‘Azadi Mubarak’ seal in Urdu and an address of Bahawalpur in Pakistan, SHO Padampur police station Rameshwar Lal said Monday. He said the matter was being investigated jointly by police and intelligence officers.

