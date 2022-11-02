DRDO carries out maiden flight-test of ballistic missile defence interceptor

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Wednesday conducted a successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said.

In a statement, MoD stated that the flight-test was carried out with participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

A long-range interceptor missile, the AD-1 is designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target.

During the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data.

This come nearly two weeks after Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile was successfully test fired off the coast of Odisha on October 21.