Ballia shooting: Policemen had let off accused says victim’s brother

The brother of the 45-year-old farmer, who was shot during Thursday’s fracas during the allotment of a ration shop at a Ballia village, has alleged that the police let off main accused Dhirendra Singh after he opened fire.

The victim’s brother, Tej Bihari Pal, said that in the election for the allotment of a ration shop, there were two candidates – Shailendra Dhobi, supported by Dhirendra Singh, and Munna Paswan backed by his brother Jai Prakash Pal.

“Dhirendra had brought women from other villages to vote. When the SDM asked for their Aadhaar card, Dhirendra started an argument with the SDM, who gave them 15 minutes to bring the ID cards. As they failed to produce their Aadhaar cards, the official cancelled the election and people started to leave. Amid this, a quarrel started and Dhirendra shot my brother and started running. He was caught by a sub-inspector and constables, but they later let him go,” said Pal.

ADG Braj Bhushan said they are probing the allegations. “We will try to find out these things. There was a lot of crowd and it has been claimed that the crowd freed the accused,” Bhushan said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered suspension of all the police personnel and officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Suresh Kumar Pal and Circle Officer Chandrakesh Singh, who were present at the spot.

