Ballia paper leak: Journalists protest colleagues’ arrest with ‘havan’

Journalists on Sunday here held a ‘havan’ for the ‘intellectual purification’ of district officials protesting the arrest of their three colleagues in the paper leak incident.

The ritual was held by journalists under the banner ‘Ballia Sanyukt Patrakar Sangharsh Samiti’ at a temple in Ballia city.

Journalists Ajit Kumar Ojha, Digvijay Singh, and Manoj Gupta were earlier arrested in connection with leak of class 12 English exam paper of Uttar Pradesh board.

The protesting journalists also warned authorities of an indefinite hunger strike from Monday.

Organisation Convener Harinarayan Mishra attacked the state administration for arresting the three scribes in the wake of the paper leak incident.

Another office bearer Sandeep Saurabh Singh told PTI, “Journalists will begin an indefinite hunger strike at the district headquarters from Monday, to demand the release of arrested journalists and action against accused officials.”

The paper was leaked on March 30, prompting authorities to cancel the exams in 24 districts including Ballia.

Police have arrested over 50 people in connection with the case.