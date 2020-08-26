Ballia: 6 held for journalist’s murder, local SHO suspended

According to Circle Officer (Phephna) Chandrakesh Singh, the victim’s family had named 10 people in the FIR, out of which six have been arrested. (File)

Ballia police on Tuesday said they have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old TV journalist in Phephna area of the district on Monday night. Police have also suspended the local SHO Shashi Mauli Pandey for “negligence”.

Ratan Singh, who worked with Sahara Samay news channel, was found dead with bullet wounds inside the residence of village pradhan of Khetna on Monday evening.

According to Circle Officer (Phephna) Chandrakesh Singh, the victim’s family had named 10 people in the FIR, out of which six have been arrested.

Among those arrested are the husband of the village pradhan, Sushil Kumar Singh alias Jhabhar, Sunil Kumar Singh alias Sonu, Arvind Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar Singh, Veer Bahadur Singh alias Putul and Vinay Kumar Singh alias Moti Singh. Most of them are relatives of Ratan Singh, he added.

According to the FIR, Jhabhar Singh’s brother, Sonu, had come to the journalist’s house on Monday and asked him to accompany him to their residence where they shot him. “During the preliminary inquiry, it has come to light that there was a land dispute between Ratan Singh and the accused… A year ago, the two sides had filed FIRs against each other over the dispute in which Ratan Singh was also named. Later, police dropped Ratan Singh’s name from the case. Police have also filed chargesheet in the 2019 case…” the Circle Officer said.

All the six arrested were produced before a local court on Tuesday, which sent them to judicial custody. Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased. -With PTI inputs

