Ballari-Hosapete 3rd & 4th Railway line project in Karnataka: check cost, timeline, significance

New Railway Line Project in Karnataka: The Union Cabinet has approved the Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project in Karnataka. The new rail infrastructure project will support additional train operations and improve connectivity to key destinations across the state, enhancing both passenger and freight movement.
Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project: Route
The Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project form a part of the broader initiative to quadruple the Vasco Da Gama (Goa)-Vijayawada Highly Utilised Network (HUN) route. It is one of India’s most critical route connecting Western and Southern India. The project aims to address the high demand for both passenger and freight train services on this busy route.
Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Construction of Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project
The 65-km-long Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project will include 34 major bridges and 220 minor bridges. In addition, the project will feature 11 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and 14 Road Under Bridges (RUBs). The total track length of the project will be 149 km.
Ballari — Hosapete 3rd and 4th line
Feature
Details
Bridges
34 major bridges220 minor bridges
ROBs
11
RUBs
14
Route Length
65 Km
Track Length
149 Km
Express InfoGenIE
Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth rail line: Completion timeline
The Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth rail line project is scheduled to be completed in four years. The project is expected to significantly benefit Vijayanagara and Ballari districts in Karnataka by enhancing rail capacity and connectivity. It will also support introduction of more passenger and freight trains.
Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Significance of Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project
Will support introduction of more passenger and freight trains
Will improve the connectivity of major tourist destinations – Hampi (a UNESCO World Heritage site), Ballari Fort, Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Tungabhadra Dam, Kenchanagudda, Vijaya Vittala Temple, etc.
Will improve connectivity to iron ore–rich Ballari region
Will facilitate additional freight traffic of 25 million ton per annum
CO₂ saving: 14 Cr kg every year, equivalent to planting approx. 58 lakh trees
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More