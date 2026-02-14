Ballari-Hosapete 3rd & 4th Railway line project in Karnataka: check cost, timeline, significance

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 05:12 PM IST
Union Cabinet approves Ballari–Hosapete 3rd and 4th railway line project (Image: Ministry of Railways)Union Cabinet approves Ballari–Hosapete 3rd and 4th railway line project (Image: Ministry of Railways)
New Railway Line Project in Karnataka: The Union Cabinet has approved the Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project in Karnataka. The new rail infrastructure project will support additional train operations and improve connectivity to key destinations across the state, enhancing both passenger and freight movement.

Also Read | Rs 10,154 crore investment: Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines project gets Cabinet nod

Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project: Route

The Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project form a part of the broader initiative to quadruple the Vasco Da Gama (Goa)-Vijayawada Highly Utilised Network (HUN) route. It is one of India’s most critical route connecting Western and Southern India. The project aims to address the high demand for both passenger and freight train services on this busy route.

Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project (Image: Ministry of Railways) Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Construction of Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project

The 65-km-long Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project will include 34 major bridges and 220 minor bridges. In addition, the project will feature 11 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and 14 Road Under Bridges (RUBs). The total track length of the project will be 149 km.

 

Ballari — Hosapete 3rd and 4th line

Feature Details
Bridges 34 major bridges220 minor bridges
ROBs 11
RUBs 14
Route Length 65 Km
Track Length 149 Km
Express InfoGenIE
 

Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth rail line: Completion timeline

The Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth rail line project is scheduled to be completed in four years. The project is expected to significantly benefit Vijayanagara and Ballari districts in Karnataka by enhancing rail capacity and connectivity. It will also support introduction of more passenger and freight trains.

Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project (Image: Ministry of Railways) Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Significance of Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project

  • Will support introduction of more passenger and freight trains
  • Will improve the connectivity of major tourist destinations – Hampi (a UNESCO World Heritage site), Ballari Fort, Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Tungabhadra Dam, Kenchanagudda, Vijaya Vittala Temple, etc.
  • Will improve connectivity to iron ore–rich Ballari region
  • Will facilitate additional freight traffic of 25 million ton per annum
  • CO₂ saving: 14 Cr kg every year, equivalent to planting approx. 58 lakh trees
  • Logistics cost saving: 323 Cr every year

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.

