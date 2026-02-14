Ballari-Hosapete 3rd & 4th Railway line project in Karnataka: check cost, timeline, significance

New Railway Line Project in Karnataka: The Union Cabinet has approved the Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project in Karnataka. The new rail infrastructure project will support additional train operations and improve connectivity to key destinations across the state, enhancing both passenger and freight movement.

Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project: Route

The Ballari–Hosapete third and fourth railway line project form a part of the broader initiative to quadruple the Vasco Da Gama (Goa)-Vijayawada Highly Utilised Network (HUN) route. It is one of India’s most critical route connecting Western and Southern India. The project aims to address the high demand for both passenger and freight train services on this busy route.