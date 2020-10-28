Faridabad murder: Accused a relative of Congress leaders, alleges Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (File)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Wednesday alleged that the youth who killed his former classmate in Ballabhgarh is a relative of Congress leaders and they were responsible for dropping an FIR against him in 2018.

Tauseef, 21, was arrested on Tuesday along with his friend for allegedly killing his former classmate Nikita Tomar in broad daylight. Tomar’s family alleged Tauseef had been pressuring her to marry him and had kidnapped her two years ago. The police said an FIR was registered against Tauseef, but was later canceled after Nikita’s father submitted he did not want any further investigation.

However, Vij allegeed that girl’s parents were forced to take back the case registered against the accused due to pressure from Congress leaders. “Accused is a relative of Congress leaders. It was under pressure from Congress leaders that girl’s parents were forced to take back case registered against accused in 2018: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Ballabhgarh case where a 21-year old woman was shot dead by a man,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

On Tuesday, Vij had offered reassurance of a “quick investigation” into the matter. “Both accused involved in the brutal murder of a girl student in Faridabad last evening have been arrested. The murder weapon has been recovered. An SIT led by ACP Crime Anil Kumar would ensure quick investigation and time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family,” he tweeted.

Nikita had met Tauseef in Class 12. Her family claimed he had developed a one-sided affection and kidnapped her in 2018 in the hope of pressuring her into marrying him. The family then filed an FIR. “He had kidnapped her in 2018 on the pretext of dropping her home. She was leaving college with two-three friends, and he offered them a lift. Since my daughter knew him as they were in the same class in school, they agreed. However, when her friends got off at Sector 55, Tauseef took her to his home, locked the door and started trying to pressure her to marry him,” alleged her father.

“We had lodged an FIR but Tauseef’s relatives begged us to drop the case. They reassured us this would not happen again… We also thought our daughter was safe and we wanted to protect her name, so we dropped the matter. In the two years since, he had stopped harassing her… But in the last few days, he once again started pressuring her to marry him, asking her to convert to Islam so they could get married, but she was not willing. This is what happened on Monday as well. Tauseef asked her to go with him. When she refused, he tried to abduct her and shot her when she resisted,” he added.

