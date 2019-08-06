Uddhav Thackeray on Article 370: Balasaheb, Vajpayee’s dream fulfilled

CONGRATULATING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the scrapping of Article 370, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray termed it as a “historic” day saying the “dream” of Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been fulfilled.

“It is a historical day. The dream of all citizens, Sena patriarch Balasaheb (Thackeray), former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been fulfilled today,” said Uddhav, while addressing the media. Follow Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates

“They [Modi and Shah] have shown the world that there is still firmness in our country. Though August 15 is Independence Day, I will say our country has got complete freedom today,” the Sena chief added.

Uddhav further asked the parties opposing the decision to keep aside political differences for the country’s unity.

“I want to tell those opposing it to keep aside political differences. This decision is not limited to a particular political party. It is about our country’s unity. So, everyone should welcome it,” Uddhav said.

“The promise given in the Sena-BJP manifesto has been fulfilled today. Had Balasaheb been alive today, he would have been happy about it,” he added.

Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said the path to a “safer, progressive and an open” Jammu and Kashmir determined by residents, and not anti-national separatists, has been paved.

“This is a moment of pride for the NDA. This is exactly why we supported the NDA in Lok Sabha 2019 led by Modiji,” Aaditya said.

The Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the government should come out of the illusion that the issue of Kashmir can be resolved through talks or dialogues. “The Kashmir issue can be resolved by military action and this is the time for it. If Shah is preparing for something like this, the entire country will stand firmly behind him,” said the editorial.

The editorial said PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is speaking the language of terrorists. “The Home Minister has made the anti-terrorism law stronger and got it passed in Parliament. As per this new law, any person can be declared a terrorist and can be arrested. Mehbooba Mufti should be declared a terrorist and sent to jail as per this law. Otherwise her plan of creating violence in Kashmir will succeed,” the editorial stated.

