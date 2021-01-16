PM Modi a slave of big capitalists: Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Congress President and Cabinet Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has become a “slave” of the “big capitalists”.

Thorat was addressing a sizable gathering of Congress workers and farmers in front of Raj Bhavan here where the party staged a protest, under its nationwide programme to gherao governors’ residences, against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The Congress had earlier planned the agitation in Mumbai but they had to shift the venue to Nagpur after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari arrived here on a five-day visit. Despite the last-minute change of venue, the party managed to garner a sizable crowd as thousands came on tractors from across the region.

Massive response to @INCMaharashtra‘s gherao of the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur against draconian farm laws passed by Modi Govt & skyrocketing fuel prices, under the leadership of PCC President Shri @bb_thorat and senior leaders. pic.twitter.com/lQVh86YV0P — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) January 16, 2021

“Our Prime Minister has become a slave of the big capitalists. He is now hell-bent on making farmers their slaves. But we will not allow our freedom to be taken away and will force the government to repeal the three farm laws,” Thorat said.

He alleged that the three acts aim to help the big industrialists, owners of thousands of crores of rupees, earn profit by allowing them to buy the farmers’ produce at cheap rate. “Some of them have even set up huge silos in North India,” Thorat added.

“We protest to express solidarity with thousands of farmers agitating in Delhi for the past 52 days in biting cold. We will continue to protest till the acts are repealed,” he said.

Several ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Congress MLAs and other leaders were present at the rally. A delegation, led by Thorat, later met the governor and gave him a memorandum, seeking the laws to be repealed.