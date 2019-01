Tamil Nadu Cabinet minister Balakrishna Reddy was sentenced to three years imprisonment by a special court Monday in a 1998 stone pelting case. The minister will appeal in the Madras High Court tomorrow.

Of the 108 accused, 16 were convicted by the special court.

Reddy, who is now the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, will lose his ministerial post unless he is acquitted by the high court.